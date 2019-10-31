Second Century Ventures Makes Investment in Home Captain

The National Association of REALTORS®’ venture capital fund, Second Century Ventures, has made an investment in Home Captain, a veteran-owned, technology-enabled real estate platform that guides consumers through the home-buying process.

Home Captain was a member of Second Century Ventures’ 2016 REACH Accelerator class, a unique technology growth program that provides companies with education, mentorship, an insight panel and industry exposure to facilitate their launch into the marketplace.

“This financing provides Home Captain with additional working capital to accelerate our commercialization efforts and refinement of our AI toolset that builds a more qualified pipeline for REALTORS® and lenders,” says Grant Moon, founder and CEO at Home Captain. “It also deepens the strategic relationship between a proven market leader and the National Association of REALTORS®’ unparalleled network within the real estate sector.”

NAR’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Business, Innovation & Technology Mark Birschbach also expressed his support: “We are delighted to make this investment in Home Captain to further accelerate its current growth path. Its platform greatly improves the home-buying experience by matching buyers who have been pre-qualified for a mortgage loan to a curated network of real estate agents.”

For more information, please visit www.secondcenturyventures.com.