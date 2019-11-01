A Guide to Mastering Mediterranean Style

Share This Post Now!

These details are essential to any Mediterranean-style abode…

Stucco Façade

A stucco façade along with a low-pitched roof outfitted with terracotta tiles is a popular exterior theme.

Natural Materials

Natural materials are the norm, such as hand-carved wood doors, limestone floors and warm earth tones.

Arched Windows & Doorways

Gentle curves and soft angles are a prevalent part of the aesthetic, particularly in doorways and windows.

Exposed Beams

This architectural detail makes any room feel more spacious and distinguished.

Tiles Galore

Mosaic tile backsplashes, terracotta tile floors and even tile countertops help capture authentic Mediterranean style.

Iron Accents

Wrought-iron light fixtures, railings and gates further the Old World aesthetic.