Committing to Excellence, Empowering REALTORSÂ®

As a broker, you have a vested interest in elevating our industry and ensuring that your agents uphold the highest standards of professional, ethical behavior. That’s why we created Commitment to Excellence, or C2EXâ€”a cutting-edge program that empowers REALTORSÂ® to evaluate, enhance and showcase their professionalism.

C2EX will give your agents a competitive advantage and demonstrate that your brokerage stands out in knowledge, service and standards of practice. It is not a traditional course, but a self-paced learning program, available at no additional cost to National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) members, which leads to C2EX Endorsement.

Every participant’s journey is unique. The online program provides a customized roadmap to excellence, factoring in each individual’s pre-existing skills and knowledgeâ€”whether the participant is a first-year agent or seasoned professional. Among those who’ve earned the endorsement, many with decades of experience have raved about how C2EX has helped them become more well-rounded, filling in gaps of knowledge and helping them build new areas of expertise.

Earning the Endorsement

The C2EX journey begins with a self-assessment to determine the agent’s proficiency in 10 competencies focused on vital topics like data privacy, client service, advocacy and technology. For brokers, an 11th competency centers on risk management, agent recruitment and onboarding, policy development and conflict resolution. Based on the results, the C2EX platform generates a clear, customized path providing engaging action steps and tools that will help you and your agents excel in every aspect of business. An Excellence Badge is awarded as each competency is completed, and when all 10 (or 11) badges are earned, members receive NAR’s official Commitment to Excellence Endorsement.

30,000 Strong and Counting

Since Commitment to Excellence debuted in November 2018, more than 30,000 REALTORSÂ® have begun their C2EX journey. Momentum is strongâ€”and buildingâ€”with hundreds of members joining in every month. Brokers are recognizing the tremendous value of the program and are taking advantage of this unique opportunity to raise the bar for the industry, while giving themselves a distinct market advantage.

An Award-Winning Program

Not only has the response from REALTORSÂ® been overwhelmingly positive, C2EX was selected for the prestigious 2019 Learning! 100 Award, joining the ranks of other winners like Amazon, NASCAR, AT&T and the American Heart Association. This award honors organizations for their superior learning and development programsâ€”and for fostering a culture of professional growth, innovation and organizational performance.

C2EX Enhancements

Based on feedback from participants, we recently enhanced the C2EX platform to make it more user-friendly and intuitive for you and your agents. New features and functions include a clearer user interface and simpler navigation; automatic task completion credit for participating in NAR-related activities; and a more robust Help section. For brokers, a new upload feature allows you to add materials to the C2EX Library specifically for your agents.

Set Your Brokerage Apart

Imagine every agent in your office earning the C2EX Endorsement. It would not only demonstrate your commitment to high standards, but also help you power past the competition.

C2EX allows you to upload your brokerage logo to customize the platform for your agents and it offers a range of marketing materials that you can use to showcase your agents’ achievements.

Challenge your agents to be the best they can be and support them on their path to C2EX Endorsement. Encourage them to begin their Commitment to Excellence journey today at C2EX.realtor.