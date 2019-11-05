Stress-Free Downsizing Tips

Downsizing doesn’t have to be stressful. Follow these tips to make it a smooth move.

Start with clothing. Closets are the best place to begin your purge. Donate what you don’t use or no longer fit into.

Go digital. Have a large collection of books, CDs or DVDs? Save some space by converting it all into digital. Think e-books and apps like OneDrive.

Swap your furniture. Go for pieces that do double duty. For example, a bed that includes storage.

Following these tips will ensure you have enough space no matter how much smaller your next home is.