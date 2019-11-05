WeichertÂ® Affiliated Leadership From Coast to Coast Attend National Event to Share Best Real Estate Practices, Learn From Industry Experts

Hundreds of WeichertÂ® affiliated owners, brokers and managers from across the country recently attended the national franchise network’s 2019 Leadership Retreat in San Antonio.

Held Oct. 15-17 at the Hilton Palacio del Rio, the national gathering featured three days of networking, dynamic content and a powerful lineup of inspiring speakers who provided insights and best practices to succeed in today’s highly competitive real estate industry.

“We designed this national event exclusively for our franchise owners, brokers and managers to give them an opportunity to collaborate with fellow managers across the country to explore and discover new ways to grow their business,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Scavone adds, “The powerful lineup of speakers we assembledâ€”who are well-known industry expertsâ€”helped lay the foundation for a successful conference.”

The dynamic roster of speakers included international real estate training icon David Knox and Dr. Jessica Lautz, vice president of Demographics and Behavioral Insights at the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, who provided advice for real estate success and inspiration for professional growth. Weichert also invited industry philosopher and motivational speaker Matt Ferrara to speak about the importance and influence of leadership.

In addition, Weichert top coaches and trainers covered topics such as recruiting strategies, profitability, developing their value proposition and marketing. The national gathering also provided a platform for Weichert real estate professionals to share ideas and compare best practices in their respective real estate markets across the country.

“One of the best takeaways from our leadership retreat was the opportunity for our network of owners, brokers and managers to not only learn from our speakers and trainers, but from each other as well,” says Scavone.

Weichert currently has affiliate offices serving over 350 markets in 40 states, representing smart entrepreneurs who were interested in joining a nationally recognized brand which offers incomparable tools, training and marketing techniques to set them apart from the competition. Each Weichert affiliated office is independently owned and operated.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.