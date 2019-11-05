Why Your Rental Application Was Denied

Your rental application can be rejected for many reasons. But some of them are in your control. So don’t worry because, with a little work, your next application could be approved.

Not enough income. Landlords will look at your salary to determine if it’s enough. It should be at least three times the monthly rent.

Poor Credit. If your credit is low, it may worry landlords. Pay off debts before you fill out your next application. Get that score up.

Insufficient references. Landlords want to know that you have a good track record. If you don’t have references, that could be a red flag.

These will help you improve your chances next time.