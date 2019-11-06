Leveraging Your Team and Sphere for High Recruiting Results

There is a huge opportunity to increase your recruiting results when you leverage the relationships you have with your friends, family, sphere of influence professionally and, of course, your current agents who meet people every day. You can increase your success rate for hiring new and experienced agents by frequently asking the people you know who they know that you could hire to your successful team of real estate agents.

Here are some very easy strategies to implement that will increase your pipeline of new recruits, and help you get appointments with top agents and experienced middle producers to join your team.

Ask your agents for referrals. As the leader of your office, you should have a pulse on the co-broke sales happening with other agents from the competition. Your agents are a fantastic resource for helping you get appointments, because they endorse you and your company to agents at other companies, who see that they thrive on your team with your coaching and marketing tools.



Ask your sphere for referrals for recruits. Building a top-performing team of agents is easy when you intentionally recruit people you know from other industries. Who in your sphere should be selling houses? Reach out and ask them if they have ever considered a rewarding and profitable career in real estate. Ask them if they know of anyone in their family, co-workers or neighbors who would be a great agent for you. You will be surprised how many people you can recruit into the business directly from your sphere. You already have relationships with these people, and know they will really make great additions to your team, both culturally and with their added production.

Ask your team for referrals for new agents. As a successful sales leader and coach, you can ask your current staff and sales agents for referrals of new agents, too. Who do they know that would be a great addition to the team and would be a producing agent? Any of their clients who relocated with a spouse’s job are great candidates, because they have moved multiple times and understand the process…and make great agents.

Use social media to create recruiting opportunities. If you are maximizing social media to build relationships, you can create new recruits by strategically posting Career Open House Events, as well as recruiting messages that effectively communicate the culture you have in your office. This attracts agents at other companies, and helps you to recruit new agents into the business, as well. Up your social media presence and implement a campaign to boost your recruiting results. Additionally, use instant messaging to congratulate agents on their successes and keep in touch with them—it goes a long way and builds a great relationship with them. When they are considering making a move, you will be at the top of their list.

Continue to make recruiting a priority. Whether new or experienced, keeping the focus of recruiting new blood to their operations will bring increases in company dollar, marketshare, profits, and so much more. Keeping recruiting a priority means you are actually growing your office in net gain of company dollar and with more people. Remember, top managers recruit on purpose, with a plan. You can make a significant difference to your bottom line by making recruiting a priority.

