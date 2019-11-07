Why Your Real Estate Coach Wants You to Give Back

At Buffini & Company, any real estate coach will happily explain why it’s important to give back to your clients. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, more than 80 percent of an agent’s transactions are conducted through a sphere of influence. In an industry built on relationships, it is critical to deepen connections with your database and show appreciation for your clients.

Unfortunately, this is an easy step to overlook, especially this time of year. The holidays are a busy season in general. Coaches see it frequently—client relationships tend to fall by the wayside as agents float from transaction to transaction, counting down the days until Thanksgiving or a highly anticipated holiday vacation. That’s when your real estate coach will tell you to breathe, step back and refocus on your relationship-building.

Why Give?

During the holiday season, a Buffini & Company real estate coach helps clients hone in on simple and effective ways to give back to their circles. Instead of drifting between transactions, you will take an active role in showing appreciation and providing great service. When your clients and past clients feel valued and appreciated, they are more likely to share that sentiment back with you by way of referral.

Here are three ways to give back to your clients this time of year:

1. Throw a Client Appreciation Party

Organize and host an appreciation party for your top-referring clients. Consider including a giveaway, raffle prizes and a fun activity for the whole group. A “pie party” is a great idea during the holiday season. Ask your A+ clients for their choice of pie in the invitation, and distribute the dessert at a party with music, games and refreshments. You’ll show gratitude for their business while also providing them with a dish to bring to the holiday dinner. It’s a win-win situation guaranteed to generate some referrals.

2. Pop by With Small Gifts

If you’re in their neighborhood for business, pop by a current or past client’s home with a small gift to thank them for their business. During the holiday season, useful “pop-by” gifts include turkey basters, stuffing mix, wrapping paper, hot chocolate or any other small item that someone may need for a great holiday. Be sure to attach a short message that reminds them that you are always happy to assist their friends and family with their real estate needs.

3. Write Thank-You Notes

Handwritten thank-you notes will never go out of style. In this digital world, their value is only increasing. While texts and emails are convenient, personal notes are unexpected extras that demonstrate specialized care for that specific relationship. Write notes as a follow-up to a call or pop-by, or as a thank you to those who attend your appreciation party. Definitely write a note expressing gratitude when one of your relationships sends you a referral.

When you use these three simple strategies to give back to your clients, you are building valuable relationships that will serve as the foundation of your business for years to come. For additional guidance, get a Buffini & Company real estate coach in your corner to provide customized lead generation strategies that let you enjoy the spirit of the season. As the referrals pour in, your coach will get you on track to start 2020 strong.

To learn more, please visit buffiniandcompany.com.

