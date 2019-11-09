Creating Lasting Client Relationships

Protecting Your Clients With American Home Shield®



As a real estate professional, creating and maintaining client relationships is the pinnacle for success, so meeting the needs of your clients should always be top of mind—from the beginning of a transaction until long after the sale. For many agents, building these relationships is not only necessary, but enjoyable.

For Sharon S. Brown with Crye-Leike, REALTORS®, building lifelong relationships one transaction at a time is the most rewarding aspect of the job.

“I love the service aspect of this industry,” says Brown, a Tennessee-based broker who has been in the real estate industry for over eight years, “from helping that buyer who thought the American Dream was impossible to that seller that needs to relocate to care for their parents.”

One way Brown works to create lasting relationships is by educating her clients about the benefits associated with home warranty protection, such as those offered by American Home Shield (AHS®).

“It helps them enjoy the home,” says Brown, who explains that the home warranty not only increases enjoyment, but also decreases client worry and offers a sense of security—especially for first-time buyers.

“As a buyer, it’s hard to determine if items in the home were properly serviced or maintained prior to purchase,” says Brown. To help her clients feel more confident in purchasing a home, she educates buyers on the benefits of a home warranty. “The warranty helps with budgeting in the first year,” explains Brown, who notes that purchasing the home warranty can mean less money spent on repairs for a buyer that has limited funds after the purchase of a home.

The home warranty not only offers clients an added level of comfort, but it also helps build both the trust and confidence that are critical for long-lasting client relationships.

Brown learned of the value offered by an AHS home warranty at the very start of her real estate career, and in addition to the coverage the home warranty offers, she appreciates the 30-day service warranty AHS offers on repaired items, and notes that her clients have been impressed by how responsive and knowledgeable the AHS team has been.

“I love the fact that my local AHS Account Executive is always a phone call or text away,” says Brown. “Having a home warranty available from a company that cares helps me rest a little better after the sale.”

In addition to the excellent coverage and the 30-day service warranty, Brown’s clients also frequently utilize AHS’ seasonal HVAC tune-ups, as well as the locksmith rekey option. The rekey service sends a qualified locksmith to a buyer’s house to change the locks and provide new house keys so that buyers can feel safe and secure in their new home.