John L. Scott Real Estate Names New Vice President of Operations

John L. Scott Real Estate has brought on Duane Giglia as the company’s vice president of Operations. Giglia brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, which oversees various areas of John L. Scott’s business, including business operations, information technology, recruiting and marketing.

Before joining John L. Scott, Giglia spent nearly nine years as vice president of Marketing and Programs at The Long & Foster Companies, the nation’s top independent real estate firm. Most recently, she worked as a senior marketing executive and principal at Streamlined Marketing Solutions for Success.

“As we continue to move forward in an industry that is ever-changing and evolving, we sought a new vice president of Operations who possesses the passion and drive necessary to move John L. Scott forward,” says Phil McBride, chief operating officer at John L. Scott. “Duane’s breadth and depth of experience, along with her willingness to roll up her sleeves to get projects to the finish line, will make her an excellent fit in this role.”

Content Square 1.

Giglia’s highlights at Long & Foster included refreshing marketing department initiatives, centralizing media planning, establishing a robust luxury homes program and managing marketing/advertising support for more than 240 offices, 10,000-plus agents and the company’s core service companies. Giglia says she is looking forward to collaborating with others at John L. Scott to execute on the company’s top priorities across marketing and operations.

“Since 1931, John L. Scott Real Estate has established itself as a local real estate company with a truly global impact,” says Giglia. “There couldn’t be a more exciting time for me to join the team. We already have some great plans in the works for maximizing our impact in operations, marketing and beyond—with the end goal of supporting our clients and brokers like never before.”

Giglia is passionate about community service and looks forward to getting involved with the John L. Scott Foundation, supporting local children’s healthcare. At Long & Foster, Giglia managed the company’s fundraising and volunteer efforts with the Children’s National Hospital. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from Duquesne University.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.