November Is Designation Awareness Month!

To help enhance skills, marketability and professionalism in the industry, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), in partnership with its Institutes, Societies and Councils, encourages members to start or complete an official designation or certification during the month of November. Let your agents know that both classroom and online courses are available. See a complete list of NAR’s official designations and certifications, along with details about all educational opportunities provided by NAR and its affiliated Institutes, Societies and Councils here.