Steps to Safely Move Your Electronics

We live in a digital world and most of us find it difficult to go without some sort of electronic gadget for more than a few hours. We are attached to our phones, tablets and e-readers, and a lot of kids also have handheld video game consoles.

So, when moving to a new home, you’ll want to make sure your family’s devices are accounted for, securely packed and well taken care of. Here’s how to keep these items safe during the big move.

Be Prepared: Devices come with manuals, accessories and, most importantly, chargers. Get everyone together with their gadgets and match them up with the appropriate charger. Make each person responsible for his or her own devices. And even though one of the keys of moving is clearing clutter, don’t throw out any old chargers in haste. Wait until you move into your new home to make sure those mystery chargers aren’t needed.

Pack Carefully: Wrap your devices in bubble wrap and add an extra layer of protection for the screen, either with additional bubble wrap or a towel. Make sure any tablets or laptops are secure in their boxes, again adding bubble wrap or towels to fill out the box if needed. If there’s room in your car, consider moving these things yourself, as opposed to letting the movers handle them.

Plan in Advance: Set up an appointment to install Wi-Fi in your new home on the day you move. If you’re staying with your current provider, it may be easier to simply transfer your account. You may even be able to bring your current equipment with you and self-install in your new home.

Welcome to Your New Home: One of the advantages to moving your electronics yourself is that they’ll be readily available when you arrive at your new place. Unpack everything carefully and keep track of chargers, as you don’t want to lose them. If you’ve set up your Wi-Fi, make sure everyone has the password. It’s a good idea to keep the password handy in a convenient spot that everyone can get to. Not only for devices but also when setting up a smart TV or streaming device.

A little planning and careful packing can keep your electronics safe and ready to use after you and your family arrive to your new home.