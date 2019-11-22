Family Time is Together Time

Selling a home can be an all-consuming process. It means cleaning, decluttering, staging and preparing for tours and open houses.

But that shouldn’t keep you from enjoying yourself, and it’s especially important for families to not let the selling process get in the way of quality family time. Thankfully, there are all kinds of activities families can do together.

Go Out to Dinner:

If you’re moving away from a neighborhood you’ve lived in a while, enjoy a meal at one of your favorite local dining spots. Pick a special place and splurge a bit—order appetizers, desserts, and let your kids have fun ordering what they want.

A Day in the Park:

If you have younger kids, take them to their favorite park for a few last visits. Make a day of it by spending time at the playground, followed by a hike and maybe even a picnic.

Go to a Museum:

Enjoy a day of culture at a museum. There are beautiful paintings and sculpture to see at art museums, or there may be historical societies and institutions that share the story of your neighborhood.

Try Something Different:

There are probably all sorts of things to do in your area that you’ve never gotten around to. Maybe there’s a theater that presents plays and concerts or a local orchestra that makes wonderful music. Escape rooms are a growing trend and make for a great way to “escape” from the stress that comes with selling a home.

Get Active:

Combine your family outing with some physical fitness. Go bowling or take your swings at a batting cage. If your family golfs, play a round together at your favorite course. If you’re a member of the local YMCA, you could also play a friendly family game of basketball.

Be a Good Sport:

If you root for your local teams, visit the football stadium, basketball arena, or baseball park one last time. You’ll create special memories as you enjoy the excitement, and be sure to buy some souvenirs as a memento of your time in this area.

Family is always a priority, so it’s important to not let selling a house and moving get in the way of spending quality time with your loved ones.