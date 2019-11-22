Maintain Your Home With a Helping Hand

Often when people move into a new house—especially if it’s their first home—they don’t realize all that needs to be done to care for it and maintain it. Perhaps they were living with their parents who took care of everything or renting an apartment where a super did all the work; but now they are faced with the reality that if something goes wrong, they’re the ones who need to fix it.

Sure, you can do this work yourself, but a lot of people don’t have the time or knowhow to take care of some of these things. That’s why it’s a good idea to find some reliable people who can help you when in need.

A good way to start is by asking neighbors for advice. Do they have a plumber that is fair or a housecleaner who does a spotless job at a good price? Ask for recommendations on a neighborhood Facebook page to find out their experiences.

Here are some of the helpers you may find yourself wanting or needing:

Landscaper : Not everyone was born with a green thumb, and some people just don’t like getting down and dirty, so having someone who can take care of the lawn, bushes, trees and any flowers you want is key to keeping the outside of your home looking good. Even if you just have a neighborhood kid come by and mow once a week, it’s important to find someone reliable.

House Cleaner: This is a luxury, but for those working long hours who just don’t have time to clean the house regularly, finding a good cleaning service is a great idea—even if you just hire them for a monthly cleaning so that those areas of the house you might miss during a typical weekend dust and scrub are kept up with. But make sure you get references and be precise with what you are looking for.

Plumber: If something goes wrong with the toilet or you have a draining issue with the kitchen sink, you can try to fix it yourself, but often you find the problem isn’t completely fixed unless you have some experience with such matters. Thankfully, there are some books and websites that can guide you through some easy issues, but you may find yourself with a serious problem someday. When that happens, you should have a vetted plumber at the ready—someone who you know will fix the problem at a fair price.

Electrician: Playing around with electricity can be a dangerous thing if you don’t know what you’re doing. So, if you’re planning on installing any new ceiling lights or have problems with the fuse box, get in touch with a good electrician and get the job done right.

By having the numbers of the reliable “helpers” handy, you can make maintaining your home much simpler.