Gardner Realtors Represents Highest-Priced Single-Family, Residential Sale in New Orleans Area

GARDNER REALTORS has announced that Eleanor Farnsworth with the brokerage recently represented the highest priced, single-family, residential sale in the New Orleans Area ever recorded in the MLS. The home, located at 620 Ursulines Ave. in the French Quarter, was listed for $8,250,000, and is the only sale of a single-family home recorded over $6 million, according to the MLS.

“It was our pleasure and honor to represent the seller of one of the finest homes in New Orleans. This unparalleled estate commands the coveted intersection of Ursulines Avenue and Royal Street, with breathtaking views of the Mississippi River and one of the largest courtyards in the Vieux Carré,” Farnsworth said.

In 1819 the prosperous shipbuilder Arnaud Magnon commissioned Claude Gurlie and Joseph Guillot to design and build this French Quarter property. Since then, the property has passed to such famous citizens as Jean Baptiste Poeyfarre’s widow, John Slidell, and the renowned historical painter, Alexandre Alaux. The home has been featured in the book “Classic New Orleans” by William R. Mitchell, Jr.

This French Quarter home features a total of 14,425 square feet, eight bedrooms, eight full baths, three half-baths and parking space for 15 cars. Additional features of the property include two wine rooms, a hand-painted mural of 1803 New Orleans, a billiard room, a sparkling heated pool and one of the largest courtyards in the French Quarter.

Farnsworth said, “This walled, private compound includes a majestic mansion with three full stories, a separate two-story guest house overlooking the pool and immense, manicured courtyard, and parking for 15 cars, unheard of in the French Quarter. The property has been exquisitely renovated with every amenity, while retaining the grandeur of the original design. Notably, the mid-19th century renovation of the downstairs entertaining rooms to the Greek Revival style is attributed to famous New Orleans architect, James Gallier Sr. This is the absolute finest home in the French Quarter. It is so beautiful that I often compared it to visiting the Frick Museum in New York City.”

