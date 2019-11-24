Insurance Plans and Wellness Products to Help REALTORSÂ® Round Out Their Health Coverage

This is the heart of open enrollment season. Now is the time to be evaluating overall health insurance coverage options. REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace is here to help. This insurance shopping site is just for members of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR), and it’s designed to simplify the process of choosing insurance plans and health coverage solutions.

Through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace, NAR members can find competitive quotes from top-rated insurance companies, compare plans, buy policies and get personalized help from licensed enrollment specialists.

As members review their annual health insurance and wellness product options, they should take into consideration that in addition to their overall health coverage, there are other wellness plans that could help complete their health plan.

Protecting Dental Health

Oral health is closely linked to overall health. Since 2011, NAR’s REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance offering has brought strong dental coverage with great group rates to NAR members and their families nationwide.

There are three dental care plans from which to chooseâ€”Platinum, Gold and Valueâ€”and NAR members receive 100-percent preventive dental benefits when using in-network providers. These plans cover more than 370 procedures.

Dental insurance can really pay off. “Without the 100-percent preventive coverage, we would have paid $650 for full panoramic X-rays,” says REALTORÂ® Dawn M. Carpenter, CPMÂ® from New York.

For those who choose the Platinum and Gold plans, there are also bonus benefits, including coverage for orthodontia and cosmetic procedures, and dental rewardsâ€”a valuable feature that allows qualifying plan members to carry over part of their unused annual maximum.

REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance plans are underwritten by Ameritas Group, a division of Ameritas Life Insurance Company. Ameritas is rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Learn more at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Dental.



Tip: Those with existing coverage under another dental plan can enroll in a REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance Plan and receive carryover credit for meeting waiting periods.



Clear Sight

REALTORSÂ® Vision Insurance was introduced in 2015 to help members further round out their coverage options. The plan offers PPO and non-PPO options. Both provide competitive rates and include annual eye exam benefits plus savings on frames, lenses and contact lenses for NAR members and their family members.

The Premier PPO Vision Plan has a preferred network: EyeMed Select. Seeing in-network eye-care professionals can reduce out-of-pocket costs. With more than 42,000 providers nationwide, this preferred network allows NAR members to reduce out-of-pocket costs by visiting in-network eye care professionals. Benefits include a frame allowance, an additional discount on items not covered by the plan, and discounts on LASIK or PRK procedures.

With Freedom of Choice, the non-PPO plan, NAR members may visit the eye care professional of their choice and receive reimbursement from Ameritas Group, the underwriter for REALTORSÂ® Vision Insurance.

Additional perks include coupons, promotional discounts, negotiated prices within the plan and an additional 15-percent discount on frames and lenses at Walmart Vision Center nationwide.

“I love REALTORSÂ® Vision Insurance for its affordability, great coverage and the ability to go to such a wide range of providers,” comments REALTORÂ® Kirbi Smith, GRI from Georgia.

Learn more at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Vision.



Telemedicine Delivers Savings, Convenience

Telemedicine is one of the hottest trends in digital medicine, and this innovative healthcare solution is now available to REALTORSÂ®. Members Telehealth is another example of the many health solutions available for REALTORSÂ® through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace. It is a great complement in addition to health insurance plans a member might already have. This unique member benefit provides an efficient, cost-effective way to address non-emergency medical conditions without stepping foot in a doctor’s office.

Members TeleHealth provides access to U.S. board-certified physicians 24/7/365 via telephone, smartphone or tablet app, web chat, or emailâ€”all made possible through MDLIVE, a leading telehealth provider.

It’s a great way to potentially reduce out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Using this service removes long waits and eliminates the cost associated with potentially unnecessary visits to the ER or Urgent Care.

By using this service, members can quickly address medical issues in between business appointments, when they’re on vacation and can’t see their regular doctor, or anytime they wish to quickly consult with a medical professional. The average length of time from booking to appointment is approximately 22 minutes, and common medical issues treated include allergies, asthma, cold, flu, fever, headaches, stress, rashes, diarrhea, joint aches, urinary tract infections, vomiting, infections, nausea, pink eye, sore throat, depression, and more.

Learn more at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/MembersTelehealth.



ACA, Medicare Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is on now.

REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace gives NAR members access to both the private Members Health Insurance Exchange, offering ACA plans from top-rated insurance carriers, and the private Members Medicare Exchange. Licensed benefit specialists offer complimentary assistance.

Major Medical Open Enrollment: Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 2019

Medicare Open Enrollment: Oct. 15 – Dec. 7, 2019

NAR members must provide their NRDS ID number to view rates.

