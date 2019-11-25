Get Cooking in Your New Kitchen

Unpacking all of your belongings after moving into your new home is a long and tiring process that can take days or even weeks to complete. One recent survey even claimed it takes an average of 182 days for people to unpack their very last box after settling into their new home.

But some things can’t wait, and one room you want to set up quickly is the kitchen. In fact, it’s a good idea to have some essentials at the ready right away so that you can prepare a meal on your first day in your new home, and here’s how you can get that done:

Start with the Basics:

Consider what you’ll need to cook meals in your new home. These include pots, a frying pan, plates, glasses and cutlery. And don’t forget containers to store leftovers. Whatever meal you plan, make it a relatively simple one. Remember, you’ll be busy, so you don’t want to have to prepare an elaborate meal, and simplicity also means you’ll need fewer items to start cooking.

Content Square 1.

The Ingredients to Success:

You can’t cook a meal without something to cook. You can go shopping at a grocery store in your new neighborhood, or if your new home is a reasonable drive from your old place, you can plan ahead by packing your meats, veggies and drinks in a cooler.

A Little Spice Makes Things Nice:

You don’t want your family’s first meal in their new home to be bland, so be sure to have the spices you need to cook some delicious food. One tip, when it comes to things like oils, salad dressings and condiments, buy new packages to prevent spills.

Pack Smartly:

Make it easy to find these things by packing them in separate boxes or storage containers and clearly labeling those boxes “Kitchen – First Day.” If you are driving to your new home, consider packing these boxes in your vehicle if there’s room so that you don’t have to go through all those boxes the moving company is bringing to your new house.

Content Square 2.

And with all that taken care of, you and your family will be able to share the first of many meals you’ll be having together in your new home.