How to Promote Your Content to Your Target Audience

We’ve all heard that content is king but what happens after you’ve created your value-packed articles, witty social media posts, engaging video content and carefully curated newsletter?

Creating your content is a very important piece of the content marketing process, but if no one sees your content, how can it drive results for your business?

This is the part that tends to baffle many real estate agents. Many start their content marketing journey thinking that creating content that prospects want will be the tough part, but the reality is that content creation is easy (when you have insight from the right tools), what’s hard is getting anyone to read it.

That’s where content distribution comes in.

What Is Content Distribution

When we talk about content distribution, we’re referring to the act of promoting your content to your desired audience online. Content distribution strategies are usually a three-pronged approach: owned, earned and paid.

Owned – Distributing content to platforms that belong to you; your website, blogs, email newsletter, social media, etc.

Earned – When your content is picked up and distributed via a third-party, including interviews, guest articles, retweets, shares, etc.

Paid – When you pay to promote your content, which could be on social media, Google or any paid promotion on another site.

3 Steps to Get Your Content to the Right Audience

An earned audience needs time to build up, while paying to access a broader audience is not always a viable option. As a result, distributing through your own channels becomes an important element of ensuring that your content reaches the desired audience. Here’s how:

1. Get the Right Tools

ActivePipe is a market-leading email solution in real estate, helping agents to better understand their prospects to maximize lead conversion and amplify reach. This is achieved by helping agents learn more about their prospect’s specific property and content interests through engagement data, as well as gaining better insights into exactly what content works best and when.

2. Know Your Audience

Conversions come when your content finds the right audience at the right moment. ActivePipe helps you to identify the buyer personas of each of your prospects. Through market segmentation, these prospects can be placed into groups based on which buying persona they fit, and email communications can be sent out that are tailored to each specific category, thus infinitely boosting engagement and conversion.

3. Apply Insights to All Channels

With your buyer personas identified, you can craft content marketing strategies that cover all of the different personas. Content distribution to social media and on your website can then be rounded to ensure that there is a slew of information available to any curious prospect, no matter which stage of the journey they are in.

Content distribution is not just about scheduling posts and picking platforms. It’s about getting the right content to the right people to guarantee it’s read and moves the prospect to engage.