Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Strengthens Presence in West Texas With Affiliation of Blū Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced that Blū Realty has affiliated with the brand. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Blū Realty, the company serves the Lubbock, Texas, market.

Blū Realty was founded in 2016 by John Darden and has become one of the fastest-growing firms in the region due to its consistent sales volume growth and above-average per-agent productivity levels. The company currently has nearly 20 affiliated agents and serves Lubbock, Wolfforth, Levelland, Brownfield, Idalou and surrounding areas.

BHGRE Blū Realty grew its sales volume by 23 percent YTD versus last year and is now ranked in the top 10 percent of the region’s nearly 200 brokerages. The per-person productivity of BHGRE Blū Realty’s affiliated sales agents is 22 percent higher than agents in the top 10 of Lubbock Association of Realtors®.

Content Square 1.

Home to the Texas Tech University, two major hospitals, a booming medical industry and a vibrant entrepreneurial presence, Lubbock is known as a city with steady economic growth and a low cost of living. As the central hub of the South Plains region of Texas, Lubbock is expected to grow in population by 7 percent in the next two years, according to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. The Lubbock housing market performance mimics national trends in price appreciation and sales, and enjoys high affordability with a median home sales price of approximately $180,500 compared to the national mark of $270,900, according to the National Association of REALTORS®.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Blū Realty becomes the eighth BHGRE® franchise in Texas.

“John recognized that affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate will allow him to grow his company and attract agents who will benefit from our brand presence,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “We have designed BHGRE’s tools and platforms to deliver productivity-focused training and marketing initiatives built on the foundation of our lifestyle branding. We inspire collaboration and sharing via events and social media to tap into a supportive network of brokers and agents. Lubbock is a well-known college town with a unique West Texas lifestyle, and we look forward to working with John to help him reach new heights of success in a vibrant and growing market.”

Content Square 2.

Darden is excited about the BHGRE performance-based tools and resources, particularly PinPointSM, the brand’s proprietary predictive marketing tool leveraging the Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s database of 175 million consumers. PinPoint uses big data to identify prospective buyers for homes based on predictive analytics.

“Building a business from the ground up has been extremely gratifying,” says Darden. “We are especially proud of how our team of new agents has consistently out-performed more experienced agents in per-person productivity. We reached a point where we needed more resources and support in order to sustain our growth. Because of our alignment with BHGRE’s culture and core values, the brand was a perfect fit. I strongly believe that training is fundamental to developing top-notch real estate professionals and the brand’s suite of tools will allow for continued professional development. I also am confident that our affiliation with the trusted lifestyle real estate brand will support future recruitment and attract more clients.”

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.