5 Ideas for an Improvised Headboard

When you’re prepping your home for sale, you might not have the time or resources to buy a new bedframe and headboard if you don’t have one already. But do you need one? Here are five fast ways to create an alternative headboard that will still give your bedroom a finished look before the buyers come.

Use wood for a rustic look. There are lots of ways to use wood to create a temporary headboard. Whether it’s slabs of reclaimed wood mounted on the wall or a light-coloured sheet of plywood for a minimalist Scandinavian look, you just might find you have all the materials sitting around in your basement!

Prop up an oversized piece of art. This is an easy and versatile trick that really allows you to match your new “headboard” to the style of your room. Whether it’s a bold black-and-white abstract piece or an oversized piece of framed wallpaper in a neutral pattern, you’ll find there are endless options.

Put up a shelf instead. This works especially well in small spaces! A minimalist shelf, either wall-mounted or a floor unit, can be a great way to sneak in some extra storage and finish off the space above your head.

Use stick-on decals. If you think decals are just for kid’s rooms, think again. Online you can find stick-on decals that fit every kind of style, from urban and minimalist to lush and botanical. They’re also a great way to dress up an unadorned wall. An oversized wall mural can be a great headboard substitute too.

Hang a textile. To add some texture and warmth to a room without a headboard, try hanging a textile above your bed. This could range from a macramé wall hanging to a contemporary-patterned rug, to an artful tapestry.