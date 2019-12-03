Zillow Veteran Joins Tech Leader MoxiWorks to Continue Strong Growth

MoxiWorks has announced that thought leader Bret Calltharp has joined its business development powerhouse. Calltharp previously served as Zillow Group’s Industry Outreach Director and brings over 15 years of extensive real estate knowledge to the team.

“My greatest joy over the years has been connecting with incredible broker and agent entrepreneurs and helping them improve strategy, systems, and bottom lines,” says Calltharp, now director of Business Development at MoxiWorks. “I knew I wanted to get back into the trenches and work more closely with the people that are the heart of this industry, so over the past few months, I met with a wide array of franchises and proptech firms searching for the right opportunity.”

“After meeting with York [Baur, CEO], Georgia [Perez, vice president of Business Development and Product Evangelism] and the rest of the team, I felt right away that MoxiWorks was my new home,” continues Calltharp. “MoxiWorks’ people, products, and most of all, passion, made it feel like the perfect fit. They’re in amazing growth mode, especially with the recent acquisition of Imprev, and I feel incredibly aligned with the vision of helping brokerages and agents via real estate tools that agents actually want to use.”

A Kansas native, Calltharp entered the real estate industry in Southwest Florida, first in luxury property management before moving to residential real estate in 2004. He worked driving business development and talent attraction at RE/MAX franchise groups in the U.S. and Canada, later joining Realogy/Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate as director of Talent Attraction and Consulting before moving to Zillow Group in 2018.

Calltharp is a well-known contributor to industry publications, and a frequent speaker at real estate conferences, such as RE/MAX and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and other Realogy brand events.

“I’m so thrilled to have Bret join the MoxiWorks family,” shares Perez. “Bret will be adding his considerable talents and deep knowledge of the real estate industry to the Moxi sales team. In Bret’s prior roles at both Zillow and BHG, his primary focus was developing productivity, profitability and success strategies for their affiliates. This is exactly what we do at Moxi, and we are delighted to have Bret. His experience in the industry allows him to understand the challenges that brokers and agents face every day and recommend flexible solutions that are tailored exactly to their needs. He’s going to accomplish amazing things.”

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.