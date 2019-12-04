4 Reasons to Have a Pied-a-Terre in the City

As a luxury homeowner, having both a spacious property outside of the city and a centrally located pied-a-terre is the epitome of the best of both worlds. In addition to your primary residence, a pied-a-terre, which literally means “foot on the ground” in French, is a smaller urban dwelling that’s only used part of the time. If you’re considering a second home in the city, here are a few of the advantages that a pied-a-terre will provide.

It’s There When You Need It

This one might be obvious, but one of the biggest benefits is simply the convenience factor. Whether you’re working late nights in the city or have an early morning appointment, it will make your life infinitely easier having your own private space where you can spend the night. It sure beats checking into a hotel or doing the commute at an ungodly hour.

Accommodate Friends and Family

It’s always nice to know you have a space available for friends and family. Perhaps they’re visiting town and you’re unable to host them at your main residence or they need a place to crash after getting into the city on a late flight. Having one or two bedrooms in the city provides you with extra flexibility when hosting and is sure to be appreciated by anyone who you invite to stay there.

Weekend Getaways

Sometimes you just need to get away for a weekend and the city can be just the solution. From a few days of treating yourself to retail therapy to a romantic date night away from the kids, you’ll always have a place to find some downtime.

Adult Children

Let’s face it, sooner or later your kids are going to leave the nest and chances are their first job will be in the city. If you want to spare them the struggle of navigating the rental market as a young professional, you’ll certainly be in their good graces by letting them live here while they get settled in the real world. Of course, they’ll still have to let their new landlord come spend the night every now and then.