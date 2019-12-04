4 Stylish Fireplace Designs to Keep You Warm

A fireplace can be the focal point in any room that has one. They create a cozy atmosphere that everyone loves to gather around. The flickering flames, the smell of burning wood and the extra warmth that fills the home make it a unique living feature that’s never going out of style. If you’re looking for a residence with a fireplace that makes a statement, here are four sophisticated designs to keep you warm this winter.

Peninsula Fireplace

Best suited for a home with an open layout, a peninsula fireplace adds dramatic appeal to any room. Open on three sides (hence the name), this modern design can be enjoyed from virtually any vantage point. If you have a multi-use space that connects living, dining and cooking areas, a peninsula fireplace creates the perfect natural divider.

Suspended Fireplace

For a distinctly modern look, a suspended fireplace can hang from the ceiling or be mounted to a wall. Either way, it’s going to become the centerpiece of the room and create a striking sense of space. When hung from the ceiling, they are particularly impressive and can be viewed from 360-degrees.

Fire Ribbon

If you love minimalist style, then a fire ribbon will make the perfect addition to your home. Designed with a gas burner, these “fire ribbons” are often used to create a long horizontal flame that complements any living space with crisp, flowing lines. These days, there are even smart gas fireplaces that can be controlled from your phone to further the sleek appeal of your home.

Double-Sided Fireplace

A double-sided fireplace can separate two rooms and be open on both sides, which allows you to enjoy the cozy ambience wherever you are. Similar to the peninsula fireplace, it can also work if you have an open layout to create a barrier between different gathering spaces.