5 Tips for Designing a Stunning White Kitchen

Everyone loves the pristine look of a white kitchen. From traditional elegance to contemporary cool, the monochromatic color scheme lends itself to a variety of styles in the cooking space. If you’re thinking about designing a white kitchen in your new home, here are a few tips to help guide you in the right direction.

Go Big On Marble

Marble has long been, and will continue to be, one of the most luxurious materials you can bring into your home. In particular, Calacatta marble is a hallmark of the white kitchen that’s perfect for creating sophisticated countertops and backsplashes. The deep veining pattern is a good way to provide a sense of depth so that your cooking area doesn’t feel too stark.

Warm It Up With Wood

Whether it’s white oak floors or wood beamed ceilings, a little bit of wood can go a long way in a white kitchen. By adding natural material, you can easily warm up the ambience and make it feel like a more inviting space for the family to gather in. A careful balance between white and wood in the kitchen creates an effortlessly timeless aesthetic.

A Touch of Texture

When you’re sticking to one color, a strong sense of texture becomes all the more important in your kitchen. There are plenty of different ways that you can add it, like terrazzo floors, exposed white brick walls or beadboard cabinets. Recently, concrete floors have become a trendy look in white kitchens, but keep in mind that they’ll have to be sealed regularly to avoid staining.

Introduce Accents

If we’re being honest, a white kitchen doesn’t have to be entirely white. In fact, introducing an accent color is advised to mix it up a little bit and give the eye something to rest on when one enters the room. This can be anything from barstools and pendant lights to colorful kitchenware that you keep on display with open shelving.

Maximize Natural Light

Natural light has a serious impact on the way a white kitchen feels. Sun exposure helps to create a light and airy atmosphere and without it you run the risk of the space feeling a bit cold. Likewise, focus on warm lighting to set the tone in the evenings after the sun goes down.