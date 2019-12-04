Cloud CMA Integrates Buyside to Provide Valuable Intel on Real-Time Buyer Demand

W+R Studios, creator of Cloud CMA, has announced a new partnership with Buyside that will give mutual clients access to one of the most competitive data analytics tools in real estate. The platform, powered by data analytics company Buyside, aggregates buyer activity in real-time across major real estate search portals.

“CMA methodology is founded on similar properties that have recently sold, are closing or are active in the market. With Buyside, Cloud CMA users will be able to add the dimension of understating how many buyers are working with agents today to purchase a home in the area and price range. With this integration, Cloud CMA will be one of the first in the nation to empower better pricing decisions based upon buyer demand,” says Greg Robertson, co-founder and president of W+R Studios.

The partnership between Buyside and Cloud CMA allows sales professionals to deliver valuable reports that help potential sellers understand buyer intent better than ever before.

“We’re excited to partner with Cloud CMA, a true leader in the real estate software industry,” says Charles Williams IV, founder and CEO of Buyside. “Our partnership provides mutual clients with valuable insights about their market and an innovative new way to better serve their customers. We’re confident agents already using the Cloud CMA platform will experience a considerable competitive advantage in its markets.”

Buyside’s core products include Home Valuation Sites, which allow homeowners to understand the approximate value of their home using multiple automated valuations, including the Zestimate by Zillow Group, as well as insights into the real-time buyer demand in their market. A Buyer Market Analysis report from Buyside helps listing agents navigate pricing scenarios with prospective sellers while showcasing a list of matching buyers available for the home. Lastly, the back-end matching platform from Buyside intelligently connects listings agents with buyer’s agents who are a match for the property, ensuring more targeted marketing of the home and a quicker sale.

This product is available now to all Cloud CMA subscribers currently operating under a qualified broker account with a custom theme.

For more information, please visit wrstudios.com and getbuyside.com.