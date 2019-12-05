Capitalizing on a Strong Global Presence

In the following interview, Bruno Rabassa, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA in Madrid, Spain, discusses affiliating with the brand, the local market, and more.



Region Served: Spain

Years in Real Estate: 7

Number of Offices: 3

Number of Agents: 15

Please describe some of the current trends you’re seeing in your market.

In recent years, there’s been an upward trend in prices, but we’re still a long way from the highs we reached in the last decade. That being said, there are still great opportunities to purchase property in Madrid and Barcelona, as well as other parts of Spain. The real estate market is demanding more rental housing, and we’ve seen corporate and individual investors take positions in this segment. Banks are also very receptive to foreign financing. In fact, many of them have departments specializing in granting these types of loans.

While the company has ties to Spanish construction and development that dates back to the mid-’60s, you recently joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. What makes the network the best fit for you?

The addition of LARVIA to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family will allow the network to benefit from the expertise we have in the Spanish real estate market. Likewise, our clients will also benefit by receiving expert advice from other companies in the network who are located around the world. For LARVIA, it’s a unique opportunity to be part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, as we now have coverage in all the major markets around the world. Our clients know that whether they’re working with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA in Spain—or anywhere else in the world—they have the guarantee that they’re working with network members whose name stands for integrity.

How has business changed since the transition?

In addition to transforming from a local agency to a global agency with a strong global presence, we’re also part of one of the most recognized and admired brands in the world. We now have access to effective IT tools, which is a huge benefit for us, and we’re already seeing a wave of referrals since we launched the brand. We never imagined the incredible amount of interest we would see from international clients and investors, but the news coverage surrounding our joining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network has led to many of the largest developers in Spain inviting us to help them market and sell their properties.

How does your company make its agents’ jobs easier?

By listening to their needs and setting goals to achieve them. We like to ask our agents what they need to do their job better and be more successful. Communication with our agents is essential, not only to receive their valuable input, but to also make them aware that we’re here to support them.

What sets Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA apart from other brokerages?

First and foremost, our renowned brand—Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices—carries the name of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the most respected and trusted companies in the world. Secondly, our global vision. As I mentioned, we transformed from a local to an international agency, and that’s a huge change. Thirdly, we have the most exciting project in Spanish real estate history—and all the best agents in Spain are welcome to reach out to us so that we can tell them more about this incredible opportunity. In addition, the market has welcomed our incorporation into the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, and there has been enormous interest so far. We’re now able to sell Spanish properties anywhere in the world, thus showcasing the best listings of our cities.

What does the future look like for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA?

Passionate and challenging. We want to expand rapidly throughout the Spanish geography, especially in those places with a high demand for national and international customers. Our goal is for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA to be the leader in Spain within the next 7-10 years.

Final Questions…



What is your favorite relationship-building strategy?

Generate the confidence necessary to form long-term relationships with clients through transparency and an orderly process that’s designed to find the right property to solve their needs.

What is the most effective way to motivate agents?

Team up with them so that they feel as though they’re part of something bigger than themselves.

What is the one thing people don’t know about you?

My obsession with order and processes.