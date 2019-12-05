Chicagoland MLS Subscribers Can Now Access connectMLS Through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has announced the addition of voice assistant capabilities to its catalog of multiple listing service (MLS) offerings. The new connectMLS feature allows MRED subscribers to ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to tell them about key business information, such as the status of their listings, client messages and market statistics.

“Equipping real estate professionals with the hands-free ability to access information on the go is the next step in MLS innovation,” says MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Whether it’s in the car on the way to meet clients or on their smart speaker at home, connectMLS is there to help our subscribers provide a higher level of service.”

MRED subscribers can easily use the new connectMLS voice assistant capability by saying “Alexa, open connectMLS” or “Hey Google, talk to connectMLS.” Real estate professionals will be prompted to use their MLS credentials during their first login and occasional logins thereafter to securely access the available information.

The MLS voice assistant feature is the result of MRED’s partnership with Voiceter Pro, a leading provider of voice-powered applications for the real estate industry.

“MRED is showing that it is a forward-thinking organization on the cutting edge of technology by bringing tomorrow’s tools to their subscribers today,” says Voiceter Pro CEO Miguel Berger. “An MLS voice assistant feature is an important part of the future of practicing real estate.”

The connectMLS voice assistant is one of many recent MRED innovations designed to continually improve the MLS experience and usability. In 2019 alone, MRED has added Remine Pro as an included subscriber benefit, implemented ground-breaking real estate Teams features, and launched artificial intelligence capabilities.

For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com or www.voiceterpro.com.