Should You Add a Skylight to Your Home?

Adding a skylight to your home comes with several potential upsides.

Skylights allow you to fill your home with natural lighting without sacrificing privacy.

With proper positioning and design, a skylight could save you money on heating and cooling costs.

Skylights are one of the few home projects that can upgrade both the interior and the exterior.

Skylights can add to a home’s architectural aesthetics, making it more attractive to homebuyers.

Skylights may even help prevent seasonal affective disorder. SAD can cause depression and other symptoms when sun exposure is limited during the fall and winter.

Because of these benefits and more, skylights might be a home improvement worth considering.