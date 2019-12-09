Top 5 Reasons Home Sellers Should Hire a Real Estate Agent

While it can be tempting to save a few bucks by going it alone, selling a home on your own can be tricky and stressful. Hiring a professional real estate agent is critical to getting your home sold quickly and for the best possible price.

If you’re planning to put your house on the market, here are five major reasons why you should work with an agent:

1. Market know-how. Having a real estate agent who knows the ins and outs of a market is crucial. A seasoned agent will help you price your home appropriately, which is perhaps the most important thing you can do when selling your home. A too-high price may turn potential buyers away, or a too-low price may leave money on the table.

2. MLS access. An agent has access to the multiple listing service (MLS), a database of current homes for sale, which can be very helpful. This access works both ways. An agent or broker can list your home on the MLS, and your property info will be instantly available to agents all across your area. Additionally, your agent can search the MLS for potential buyers.

3. Details, details, details. Your agent is going to be a big help in getting your home ready for sale, from the big things like major home improvements, down to the details, like pointing out housing code or zoning violations. Plus, an agent can help you fill out the paperwork you’ll need before you put your home on the market.

4. Less stress. Your agent can take on stressful or awkward tasks, like negotiating with buyers and their agents. This is extremely helpful if your buyer is demanding. You can count on your agent to ensure your sale goes smoothly. Plus, potential buyers are often uncomfortable viewing your home when you’re in it, because they feel pressure and/or awkward about bringing up things they don’t like. An agent is the perfect go-between.

5. Word of mouth. Your agent has tons of connections, and can provide referrals to contractors, home inspectors and lawyers.

There are many other reasons to hire a real estate agent when you plan to sell your home. Reach out today to find out more about how a pro can help you.