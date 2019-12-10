Market Leader Launches Comprehensive Website Customization Without the Cost

Market Leader, a leading provider of lead generation and technology in the real estate industry, has announced the launch of a major upgrade, featuring all-new customizable websites, available now for its customers. With a highly intuitive interface, Market Leader sets a new standard in custom real estate websites, allowing agents to create a unique digital presence without incurring the additional cost of hiring web developers. Agents can create and add content pages, configure website navigation, change page designs and style, create a blog and tailor both featured properties and communities served to best market their business and listings.

The new websites were developed to be modified with ease using new proprietary widgets. With modern designs, agents can create content-rich, custom websites without any coding or HTML knowledge.

Advanced modifications made easy with proprietary widgets:

Drag-and-drop interface with multi-device preview and visualization

In-line and on-page editing for both desktop and mobile devices

Numerous layout options and content cards to highlight other pages on the website, including featured properties, blog, communities served, and more

Custom content to easily add video, text, images and links

Image library with hundreds of licensed photos to choose from, as well as personal image library

In addition to the new website designs and features, Market Leader has launched an easy-to-use Website Setup Wizard to guide agents through the configuration process, facilitating effortless customization instantly.

“Market Leader has delivered technology solutions to help real estate professionals build their businesses for over 20 years,” says Robert Vickers, general manager at Market Leader. “With lead generation at our core, we had already built a comprehensive platform for our customers to manage and grow their businesses and, today, they can also tailor their digital presence to reflect their brand and differentiate themselves from competitors in a way that we believe to be unmatched in the marketplace. We’re excited to offer our customers infinitely customizable, IDX-enabled, lead-generating websites that establish and maintain brand consistency, without the additional costs often associated with custom website design.”

Market Leader provides a true lead-to-close platform that allows agents to manage, market and grow their businesses. With a robust CRM, a complete marketing center with integrated campaigns and professionally designed assets, fully customizable lead-generating websites with IDX and SEM services, the Market Leader platform provides a complete solution for real estate professionals.

The new websites are now live and available to all Market Leader customers at no additional cost.

For more information, please visit www.marketleader.com.