Prep Hearth and Home Now for Stress-Free Holiday Entertaining
Ready or not, we are fast approaching the season for holiday entertaining – but no matter how much you enjoy the season, it can come with a level of stress. To ease the burden, home economists advise you to do as much as you can in advance. Prep for cold weather:

Outdoors:

  • Ready the plumbing – Drain the water from outdoor faucets and garden hoses and minimize the prospect of frozen water pipes in the house by using heat tape on potentially problem pipes.

 

  • Prep for warmth – Have the chimney inspected and cleaned, and have a professional check your home’s heating system. Replace the furnace filter and consider installing an energy-efficient thermostat.

 

  • Seal off drafts –Install storm windows and doors now. Add or replace worn weather stripping around doors and windows and caulk any gaps.

 

Indoors:

  • Do the heavy cleaning – Yes, you’ll need to keep up with basic chores, but deep cleaning now, like shampooing the carpets and vacuuming baseboards and crown molding, will pave the way for easier management later.

 

  • Check the linen supply – Be ready for overnight guests. Check your supply of bedding and towels and add new ones if needed.

 

  • Create a stockpile of candles – Whether for the dining room table, or any place in the house, nothing adds warmth and coziness like candles. Lay in a supply now of pillar candles, tapers and candles in pretty containers.

 

  • Stock the pantry – You won’t get caught without a side dish or a last-minute dessert if you stock up now on canned and frozen staples and baking supplies.

 

  • Check bed and bath essentials – Put together an assortment of toilet paper, tissues and hand towels along with basic toiletries like soaps and cotton balls so you don’t get caught short when company comes. Tucking a few nice things in a basket in the guest room will make any guest feel welcome.

 

  • Print out your Wi-Fi info– Help holiday guests connect to your wireless network by printing out a few cards to make the info readily available. Put a few of the cards in a small basket in the front hallway or in the guest room.

