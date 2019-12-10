Prep Hearth and Home Now for Stress-Free Holiday Entertaining

Ready or not, we are fast approaching the season for holiday entertaining – but no matter how much you enjoy the season, it can come with a level of stress. To ease the burden, home economists advise you to do as much as you can in advance. Prep for cold weather:

Outdoors:

Ready the plumbing – Drain the water from outdoor faucets and garden hoses and minimize the prospect of frozen water pipes in the house by using heat tape on potentially problem pipes.

Prep for warmth – Have the chimney inspected and cleaned, and have a professional check your home’s heating system. Replace the furnace filter and consider installing an energy-efficient thermostat.

Seal off drafts –Install storm windows and doors now. Add or replace worn weather stripping around doors and windows and caulk any gaps.

Indoors:

Do the heavy cleaning – Yes, you’ll need to keep up with basic chores, but deep cleaning now, like shampooing the carpets and vacuuming baseboards and crown molding, will pave the way for easier management later.

Check the linen supply – Be ready for overnight guests. Check your supply of bedding and towels and add new ones if needed.

Create a stockpile of candles – Whether for the dining room table, or any place in the house, nothing adds warmth and coziness like candles. Lay in a supply now of pillar candles, tapers and candles in pretty containers.

Stock the pantry – You won’t get caught without a side dish or a last-minute dessert if you stock up now on canned and frozen staples and baking supplies.

Check bed and bath essentials – Put together an assortment of toilet paper, tissues and hand towels along with basic toiletries like soaps and cotton balls so you don’t get caught short when company comes. Tucking a few nice things in a basket in the guest room will make any guest feel welcome.