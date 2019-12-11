5 Ways to Pass the Time on Your Commute

A commute can seem like a chore—something you have to tolerate. But if you use the time wisely, it can feel like found time, instead of lost minutes or hours. Here are five things to try that will make your journey to and from work seem more enjoyable, more productive, or both.

Podcasts

Downloadable podcasts are one of the most popular trends in commuting, and for good reason. There are options for everyone, whether you want something that will motivate you, entertain you or keep you up to date on current events.

Audiobooks

If you love to read but are driving back and forth from home to the office, audiobooks can be a great option. Besides being convenient, when you’re listening to an autobiography, it can be particularly interesting to listen to the authors voice tell their own story.

Content Square 1.

Prepare for Tomorrow

If you’re on public transportation instead of at the wheel, going over your to-do list for the next day can help you close the door on the current one. This can help you leave worries behind for the evening and be more present with your family or friends once you get home.

Meditate

There are few better ways to spend the time on your commute than meditating. Research has shown the practice can improve sleep, lower stress and boost focus. Apps like Calm and Headspace can help you learn basic techniques.

Reach Out

Catching up by phone (or text if you’re on public transportation) with friends and family is a simple but effective way to make your pre and post-work travel routine more enjoyable.

Content Square 2.

Try these strategies and you just might be looking forward to, instead of dreading, your commute!