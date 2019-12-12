MooveGuru Wins Category at Keller Williams Pitch Battle

MooveGuru, a leader in moving concierge services offered to clients, was selected by Keller Williams to participate in the invitation-only futuRE pitch battle held in Las Vegas December 9-10. Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count and leverages the futuRE pitch battle to identify the next generation of applications offered through the franchise. This news comes less than a month after MooveGuru announced the closing of their Series A round of $1.9 million to fuel the company’s growth.

MooveGuru is a moving concierge solution for real estate brokerage firms who wish to deliver moving services to their clients. The services range from something simple like a change of utilities to a full hands-free move.

MooveGuru was selected on the basis of providing a complete system to efficiently assist Keller Williams clients in moving out of or into their home. The service is aimed at reducing the stress during a move and delivering additional homeowner services. MooveGuru has supported nearly 500,000 consumers with their move through partnerships with more than 300 real estate brokers.

Content Square 1.

“With futuRE, we’re again displaying our deep commitment to empower our agents with choice,” says Jeff Tamaru, head of Corporate Development, Keller Williams.

More than 450 real estate leaders on-site voted together with agents in North America via livestream to select 10 finalists, one finalist per category, to prioritize and onboard into the Keller Cloud. The group of 29 tech companies was selected from an original list of more than 80 companies competing for access into the Keller Cloud during a weeklong voting process that happened in November 2019.

In 2019, Keller Williams released KW MarketPlace, an app store for KW agents to browse top software integrations made by non-KW developers, in beta. KW MarketPlace is currently available to agents through Command, KW’s smart CRM-plus solution.

Content Square 2.

Using a Keller Cloud application programming interface, or API, available for outside technology developers, Keller Williams enables the integration of additional top technology tools within an agent’s Keller Cloud solutions.

Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, believes that the MarketPlace approach developed by Keller Williams and other leading franchise organizations represents the future of franchise strategy in deploying real estate technology to brokers and agents.

“Franchises have pivoted to become system integrators for agent and broker technology, enabling real estate professionals to have maximum flexibility in building a stack of applications that are best suited for their business,” says Oakley.

Content Square 3.

The Keller Williams MarketPlace is a platform like the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Salesforce Cloud. The MarketPlace enables Keller Williams agents and brokers to click and add the products that they find most useful for growing their business and providing services to their clients.

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.