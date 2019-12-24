5 Tag Sale Finds to Buy and DIY

Tag sales are a great place to shop for furniture and home decor. With some creativity and a little bit of elbow grease, you can give outdated and worn out items makeovers into new, stylish pieces around your home. The possibilities for restoring and reusing yard sale items are endless. Here are five tag sale finds you can buy and DIY!

Furniture

From tables and chairs to desks and hutches, all types of furniture can likely be found at a tag sale. You can restore and refresh what you find with a few coats of paint or new hardware, or even use pieces of worn down or broken furniture to create other home decor, such as shelving or wall art. By purchasing large furniture at yard sales, you can save thousands of dollars.

Framed Artwork

People who host tag sales often use them to sell outdated and old decor, including framed artwork. Even if the photo or painting is out of style – or just plain hideous – buy it! You can remove the artwork from the frame and replace it with something you like. Don’t be wary of old, chipped or ugly frames, as you can sand, paint and refurbish them to match your desired room.

Chipped Dishes

It’s likely you will find a few dishes at the next tag sale you explore that have cracks or chips. However, you can still find many uses for them! Chipped teacups can be upcycled to votive holders, adding a vintage touch to a dining or living area. For a plate that may be a little too far gone, break it and use the pieces to create a mosaic tile end table. Hint! Try this same trick with old CDs and DVDs for a reflective and colorful mosaic style.

Shutters

Old shutters are another common find at yard sales. Paint and a little creativity can take this exterior window treatment to a rustic indoor statement piece. Add hooks, wire baskets and cabinet hardware to create anything from a jewelry tree to a mail holder on your wall. Or, add legs to create a bench or entryway table! Even remove some of the shutters and replace them with a corkboard or chalkboard to create an organizer for your kitchen or home office.

Baskets

Almost every home has some sort of collection of baskets – big or small, round or square, with or without handles or tops. Create centerpieces, mantle pieces and other decor by filling old baskets with greenery and floral arrangements. If you happen to find a few square baskets with tops, paint and stack them to create a focal decor piece in your entryway or living room. Baskets are also a great way to disguise clutter, children’s or pet’s toys and even extra blankets.