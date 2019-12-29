Mary Lee Blaylock of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Named to San Diego’s 500 Most Influential People for Third Consecutive Year

For the third year in a row, Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has been recognized as an industry leader in the San Diego 500, an annual compilation of influential business executives as determined by the San Diego Business Journal.

“The San Diego 500 focuses on the most influential people in our city who are making a significant impact on the business community,” says Barb Chodos, president and publisher. “The top executives were selected after months of extensive research. They represent the diverse array of business leaders that define our great city.”

This year’s 500 were revealed in the December 16 issue of the San Diego Business Journal. The list includes business leaders and executives who have founded or are running significant companies. Criteria include number of jobs, key products and services, expertise in raising the level of their industry in San Diego, and beyond. In her role, Blaylock is responsible for driving success within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and its affiliated partners, including Prosperity Home Mortgage, Pickford Escrow, The Escrow Firm, California Title and HomeServices Insurance.

Being the hands-on leader she is, Blaylock makes a concerted effort to stay transparent and approachable to the company’s 3,000 sales agents, dozens of managers and hundreds of staff members across 50 branch offices from San Diego to Santa Barbara. In fact, Blaylock has taken it upon herself to keep her thousands of followers connected by delivering a special, motivating video to her Facebook page every Monday. Thanks to her exceptional background of leadership and management, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties continues to grow in an ever-changing environment.

Blaylock began her career in 1993 as a REALTOR® in Minneapolis. She quickly transitioned to managing multiple offices, and was promoted to several roles, including president of HomeServices Relocation, where under her leadership, the organization grew from a startup company to a global relocation provider. She was named president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in 2016.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.