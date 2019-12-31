5 Ways to Market Your Home to Niche Buyers

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

5 Ways to Market Your Home to Niche Buyers

0 comments

5 Ways to Market Your Home to Niche Buyers
Share This Post Now!

When selling your home, clearly, it’s important to market it to the widest group of potential buyers as possible. But if your home has special appeal to a particular segment of the home-buying population, it may also be wise to promote it to a certain niche. Talk to your real estate agent about potentially targeting these key groups of buyers:

  1. First-time homebuyers. If you’re moving up to a larger home, and your existing home is the perfect size and price point for an entry-level buyer, be sure to highlight this fact. Many areas are challenged by a low inventory of homes in the starter-price range, so this could make your home extremely attractive to first-timers.

  2. Retirees. The biggest generation of consumers, the baby boomers, are retiring in droves. Does your home have a master bedroom on the first level? Or perhaps you live in a ranch. Maybe your home is close to community amenities and transportation, and requires little upkeep. All of these factors could potentially make your home very attractive to downsizing empty-nesters and retirees.

  3. Families. If you have a larger home with several bedrooms, you might want to target families with children, particularly if you’re in a good school district. Other family friendly features would be a large yard, an open floor plan with a family room, a finished basement, and a neighborhood brimming with children.

  4. Pet owners. Many buyers take the needs of their furry family members into consideration when moving. If you’ve got a fenced-in yard and/or your home is located in a low-traffic area or close to a dog park, be sure to highlight the benefits to buyers with pets.

  5. Professionals. Is your home close to public transportation for commuters? Or are you located near a popular metro area or city center? Then your home may be very attractive for those who are looking to trade in long commutes behind the wheel for a better work-life balance. If you’re part of a walkable community, all the better; if people have the option of walking or biking to work, that could be a big plus. 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.55