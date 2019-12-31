5 Ways to Market Your Home to Niche Buyers

If you’re moving up to a larger home, and your existing home is the perfect size and price point for an entry-level buyer, be sure to highlight this fact. Many areas are challenged by a low inventory of homes in the starter-price range, so this could make your home extremely attractive to first-timers.

Is your home close to public transportation for commuters? Or are you located near a popular metro area or city center? Then your home may be very attractive for those who are looking to trade in long commutes behind the wheel for a better work-life balance. If you’re part of a walkable community, all the better; if people have the option of walking or biking to work, that could be a big plus.