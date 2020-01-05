MARIS Appoints External Board Members to Provide Industry Perspective

St. Louis, Mo.-based MARIS MLS has announced that it has appointed two external directors, Craig Cheatham, president and CEO of The Realty Alliance, and John Mosey, president and CEO of NorthStar MLS, to its broker-driven board. This decision comes after MARIS separated shareholder governance from ownership in a move that ensures greater agility, diverse perspectives and balanced decision-making.

“We are pleased to welcome Craig and John as our first external appointees and are looking forward to the insightful conversations that will undoubtedly arise as a result of having their expertise on our board,” says Tim Dain, CEO of MARIS. “They join MARIS at an exciting time as we continue to raise the bar through our strategic member-centric approach and are striving to break down historical barriers that inhibit successful collaboration.”

The appointment of Craig Cheatham, a well-respected thought leader for the network of the largest brokers in the country, supports MARIS’ dedication to engaging with the broker community in a more meaningful way. Cheatham provides an international perspective on real estate brokerage operations that will help MARIS further evolve MLS services and engagement efforts.

“We are on this quest to be a more member-centric MLS and are seeking diverse perspectives from outside of our marketplace. Having two experienced, highly influential industry icons on our board will be invaluable to our success,” says Dain.

The appointment of John Mosey, an esteemed MLS executive and real estate industry veteran, supports MARIS’ long-range collaborative strategies for the Midwest marketplace. Mosey provides the perspective of a vast breadth of experience within the MLS and MLS Technology vendor domains. As the founder of the Common Data Platform (CDP), an initiative that helps to remove data barriers that hinder regional cooperation, Mosey’s seat on the MARIS’ board will help ensure the success of the company’s long-term regional vision.

Cheatham is president and CEO of The Realty Alliance, an invitation-only network of the largest full-service real estate firms in North America. In addition to their residential operations—which boast more than 120,000 agents concentrated in 70 companies—the group’s members also operate mortgage, insurance, title/settlement, concierge, commercial, property management and other related business lines. Cheatham is well known in real estate circles, having built his strong reputation during 29 years in leadership roles for a state association of the National Association of REALTORS®, for the international federation of real estate licensing and regulatory agencies (ARELLO) and for The Realty Alliance. Cheatham is chairman of the board of UpstreamRE, a member of the board of both the Broker Public Portal (BPP) and RESPRO, a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council and a former member of the board of RESO.

Mosey is a statesman within the real estate industry and one of the few leaders to have established success in both MLS technology vendor and MLS executive roles. After 25 years with Moore Data Management, Mosey transitioned to NorthstarMLS, where he’s earned the reputation of a thinker-tinker and is often blazing new trails for his peers to follow. Actively involved in the national real estate community, he is a chairperson for BPP and National Broker Portal (joint venture), participates in the NAR MLS Executive Advisory Committee and is a founding member of the MLSGrid.

For more information, please visit www.marismls.com.

