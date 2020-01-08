Looking Back at the Top Interior Design Trends of the 2010s

As we move into a new decade, there’s no better time to reflect on the top interior design trends of the last ten years. Undoubtedly, many styles have come and gone, but there are a few design elements of the 2010s that simply transformed our homes and the way we live in them. Here are a few of the trends that we loved the most and will likely continue to see in the decade to come!

Modern Farmhouse

The modern farmhouse had much more than just a moment over the last ten years. We wholeheartedly embraced this aesthetic, combining the casual appeal of rustic style with sleek, modern décor. It might just be the official look of interior design in the 2010s and, quite frankly, it’s probably not going away anytime soon because it still feels just as fresh as when it first arrived.

Retractable Glass Walls

If there was one design feature that completely changed the way we live, it was the retractable glass wall. The emergence of these has been an absolute gamechanger, as it’s allowed us to blur the line between indoor and outdoor living spaces while maximizing views. Luxury homeowners around the world have quickly installed glass walls that disappear (often at the push of a button) and allow them to connect their homes with nature.

Resurgence of Art Deco

The glitz and glam of Art Deco came back in a big way in the 2010s. Metallic finishes, exotic prints and geometric patterns seemed to be everywhere as designers turned the clock back to the Roaring Twenties. Perhaps it was inspired by the 2013 film adaptation of The Great Gatsby or a celebration of the global economy recovering from the Great Recession, but whatever the reason, there’s no denying that the opulence of Art Deco was on full display.

Craftsmanship

There were plenty of buzzwords in luxury home design over the last decade that carried a similar connotation: bespoke, artisanal, handmade, one-of-a-kind, and the list goes on. Our desire for unique and customized finishes increased dramatically, as affluent homeowners displayed a newfound appreciation for objects and materials made from superior craftsmanship.