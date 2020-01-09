7 Easy Home Upgrades to Increase Value

Whether you’re planning to sell or rent, a little renovation goes a long way in helping to increase your home’s market value. For most homeowners, the biggest concern is usually the budget required for upgrades, renovations and home maintenance. The great news is that there’s no need to spend thousands of dollars for home improvements. Here are seven tips for some of the best home upgrades that add value:

Knock down a wall, and go for an open concept. Not only will it create the illusion of a bigger space, but it’s also a home design trend that’s very much in demand today. Just make sure to have the wall assessed for possible electrical wires housed behind it before hitting it with a sledgehammer.

Brighten up the bathroom. Bathrooms are among the most important considerations for many tenants and prospective homebuyers, so it’s pertinent to get this area of the house right. Buff up the tiles and replace the faucets, shower heads and toilet seats. There’s no need to replace all the tiles, just those that are cracked and chipped. The trick is to find the right cleaning agent that can help make the tiles look good as new.

Turn that extra space into an extra room. A house with a lot of rooms will always look impressive when advertised in the market. If the house has a huge attic, a den or extra space, then by all means, fix it up to make it an additional room.

Update the lighting system. Still using an old chandelier or unflattering fluorescent lamps? Hire an electrician to place some decorative lighting fixtures or dimmers that’ll give the house a more modern feel and mask any unflattering curves on the walls and ceilings.

Add outdoor dining furniture in the front lawn or backyard. These areas can become extended living and dining areas.

Buff the floors. The moment potential buyers or tenants step inside the front door, the first thing they’ll notice are the floors. Tiled or hardwood floors need to be buffed until they sparkle. Carpeted floors need a touch of professional carpet cleaning to make them look, smell and feel brand new. Hiring a pro is a small investment compared to the big impact it will make.

Apply a fresh coat of paint. Choose modern color palettes to give the house a fresh new look.

Source: David Glenn/RISMedia’s Housecall