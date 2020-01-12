Cooper City, Fla.-Based Independent Global Connections Realty Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

Under the leadership of Paulina Hurtado, Cooper City, Fla.-based Global Connections Realty has announced that the independent company has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Global Connections Realty. Known for providing full-service real estate services and for being an active member of the communities it serves; the company will now live the CENTURY 21® brand mission to deliver extraordinary real estate experiences to homebuyers and sellers in Cooper City, throughout Broward County and surrounding market areas. By choosing to affiliate with the global franchisor, CENTURY 21 Global Connections Realty and its team of 30 affiliated agents will now benefit from the CENTURY 21 brand’s world-class marketing, agent learning and industry-best technology and productivity tools.

“I’m excited to be partners with an industry leader like Paulina who ‘dreams big and moves fast’ to provide a culture that brings our mission to deliver extraordinary experiences to life for her agents and their clients,” says Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are excited to see and help CENTURY 21 Global Connections Realty grow marketshare, close more deals and be the first choice for real estate consumers and professionals alike.”

“We chose CENTURY 21 over the competition because they have been changing the real estate game for almost 50 years by offering the platform and support to achieve extraordinary results in an increasingly competitive market,” adds Hurtado. “They remain relevant in the hearts and minds of those who are buying, selling and working in real estate today, plus deliver best-in-class recognition and awareness and a variety of tools that will certainly help us convert preference and leads into closed sides.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.