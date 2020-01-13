Weichert’s 41st Annual Toy Drive Helps Spread Cheer to Families and Children in Need During Holidays

The Weichert Family of Companies successfully completed its 41st Annual Toy Drive, collecting more than 11,000 new toys for families and children in need this holiday season. In addition, cash and gift cards were collected and donated to various charities, along with food, clothing, books and pet supplies.

“The Weichert Family of Companies is honored to continue its tradition of holding an annual toy drive to benefit those who need assistance. The gifts bring incredible joy to so many children and their families during the holiday season,” says Jim Weichert. “As always, there was enthusiastic support and tremendous generosity from Weichert sales associates and employees, as well as our clients and the residents and businesses in the communities we serve.”

The toys were donated to several charities throughout the Northeast, including Goryeb Children’s Hospital, The Ashley Lauren Foundation, Childhelp, Holton’s Heroes, United Family & Children’s Society, Center for Hope and Safety, Integrity House, Peace: A Learned Solution, Salvation Army, Sassy Massey Smiles Foundation, Dr. Bear’s Closet at Children’s National Hospital, CASA for Children of Bergen County and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, to name just a few. Employees at Weichert’s corporate headquarters donated almost 400 toys to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency’s Holiday Appeal, which provides gifts to children who have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

The new, unwrapped toys and other contributions were collected at Weichert, Realtors® sales offices throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., as well as the company’s corporate office in Morris Plains, N.J.

