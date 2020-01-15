4 Home Design Trends to Implement in 2020

With every new year, a new set of home trends comes to the forefront. While you don’t want to remodel your whole home based on a whim of style, it is important to be aware of current home design trends to ensure that your home stays modern and welcoming. Here are the top trends to implement throughout 2020.

Add Color to Your Kitchen:

The all-white kitchen trend is on its way out the door. White cabinets are still the most prominent choice, but it has some up-and-coming competition. Breath life into a sterile white kitchen with a little paint. Opt for tuxedo kitchens (featuring color on the bottom row of cabinets and white on the top) or ditch the white entirely and replace it with soft and rich hues. Light blues and greys will star in your kitchen for the subtle pops of color.

Imperfect Wood:

Rattan had its heyday in years prior, but exposed or lightly stained wood will be the highlight of any room in 2020. Wood’s organic imperfection is the perfect compliment to any style of decor, but will especially complement existing trendy boho or minimalist decor.

Embrace the Blues:

Navy blue increased in popularity in 2019 and gained fame when classic blue (a shade of navy) was chosen as the 2020 Pantone Color of the Year. This rich and warm hue pairs nicely with maximalist and minimalist design alike. Whatever your decor preference, navy blue should find its way into your home to ground and add depth to your current decor.

Wild Wallpaper:

If the thought of wallpaper makes you cringe, you’re not alone. It should come as no surprise that the generations cursed with removing the stubborn wallpaper of the past, are naturally a bit hesitant to embrace the burgeoning wallpaper trend. However, animal print and large floral or fauna prints are on-trend and will find their way into foyers, hallways and bathrooms all throughout the year. Thankfully, with new easy to apply (and removable) wallpaper, you don’t have to be afraid of embracing a bold choice.