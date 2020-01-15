How to Use Pantone’s Color of the Year for Every Season

Pantone’s 2020 color of the year was chosen. Classic Blue should find its way into every trend-setter’s home decor this year. Here are ways you can embrace Classic Blue in your decor for every season in 2020.

Spring:

Accent Wall

While an accent wall will look wonderful through every season, spring can be an ideal time to paint as the warmer weather allows for more ventilation.

Vases and Pottery

Nothing says spring like fresh floral blooms, and a new vase on the dining room table or a new set of pots for your patio plants would be the perfect items to feature classic blue’s vibrant hues. Pair it with soft white flowers for subtle contrast or with stunning pink or yellow bulbs for maximum impact.

Summer:

Patio Decor

Your summer patio is the place to be bold and brave with your pops of color. Don’t be afraid to pull from a rainbow of vibrant colors to create an oasis in your own backyard. Classic blue can pair well with a boho, mediteranian or mexican-inspired design. Whatever you choose, don’t be afraid of colorful tiles, furniture, outdoor rugs and dish sets.

Macrame

While macrame has been popular for a while now, most designs are traditionally white or cream. Bring a little life into your rooms by opting for a classic blue weave. The bohemian wall hanging will still feel light and airy, but add much-needed color to the room.

Fall:

Candle Holders

Add a touch of darkness to your decor as you head into the spooky season. With the classic color palette of traditional fall decor—orange, gold, dark green, cranberry, black—a classic blue candle holder with the flicker of light is a perfect accent piece for a dining room centerpiece or living room coffee table.

Accent Chair

There’s no better time to bring in a new piece of furniture than the fall, when the holiday season is just beginning. Compliment your existing dècor and provide more room for entertaining by adding a stylish classic blue accent chair that will easily transition throughout the seasons. You’ll be thankful you did.

Winter:

Moody Snowscapes

Artwork can be the perfect accent to your decor in winter, a moody blue-hued snowscape serves as a great focal point without having giving off a holiday specific feel. To make your art truly unique, sign up for a local paint and sip class and get to work.

Sherpa Blankets or Velvet Throw Pillows

Nothing says cozy like a sherpa blanket, and nothing has the warmth and luxurious feel of a velvet throw pillow. Both serve as excellent accents and are an ideal spot to feature a rich color like classic blue.