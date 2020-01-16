Moving a Pet Into an Apartment

If you’re a dog or cat owner who is looking to live in an exciting city area, then you have to make sure your new home will be perfect not only for you, but for your pet as well. And it takes a lot more than finding a pet-friendly building to make sure your canine and feline companions will be happy in your new digs. Here are some things for pet owners to consider before investing in an apartment.

Accessibility

Dogs need to get outside on a regular basis, so you may want to avoid an apartment that requires going up and down a lot of stairs to get outside, or one that has long hallways for those occasions when you need to get your pooch outside quickly.

A Place to Play

Walking a dog on sidewalks is okay, but it’s also nice to take long walks in parks, where you don’t have to worry about cars and have nice paths and even woods to walk in. A dog park where you can play fetch and your pooch can play with other dogs is a big bonus.

Content Square 1.

Think About Noise

If it doesn’t take a lot of loud sounds to get your dog barking, stay away from areas that are high in traffic or where there are lots of restaurants or entertainment venues that draw big crowds. Instead, look for quiet neighborhoods so that you and your dog sleep well.

Talk With Other Animal Lovers

Before moving into a building, ask if you can talk with a tenant who owns a pet for their insights. You may also be able to find a Facebook group for residents, even pet owners, in the neighborhood.

Do Your Research

There are certain essentials you need to keep your pet happy and healthy. A very important step is making sure there is a good veterinarian nearby. Again, do your research online to make sure you find a highly regarded vet. You’ll also want to be sure any area you live in has a good pet store so that it’s easy to buy your furry friend food, treats and toys.