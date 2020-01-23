A Guide to Natural Stone Flooring

Natural stone is prized for its appealing look and impressive durability. Is it right for your home?

Slate, marble, travertine, limestone or granite – chances are there’s an option that’s right for your home no matter what your preferred style is.

There are a variety of grades and ratings assigned to natural stone that will help you to determine the most practical option.

Depending on the quality of the stone, these grades can vary, though the most common weakness for different types of natural stone is absorption rating.

If you’re planning to use natural stone for your new terrace or patio, keep the absorption rating in mind, because absorbed water can turn to ice and crack the stone.