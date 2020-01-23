Be a Good Sport in Your New Town

As you look for your dream home in a terrific location, there are certain things you know to look for, such as quality schools and fun things to do.

And if you’re an athletic person, you will also want to find places where you can exercise and play your favorite sports. So as you house hunt, be on the lookout for these things in neighborhoods you’re considering moving to.

Fitness Centers

The only negative to a gym membership is that a lot of people pay for them and don’t use them. Other than that, these places have everything you need to get in shape, including weights and cardio machines, such as treadmills, bikes and elliptical machines.

Sports Leagues

If you want to get your game on, then contact your municipality’s recreation department for information on softball and basketball leagues. If your town doesn’t offer leagues, a nearby one may. Private leagues are another option.

Yoga Centers

Yoga is known to help people stay physically and mentally healthy and yoga centers hold classes for people of all ages and abilities. They may also offer classes on wellness, including healthy cooking classes.

Local Parks

Parks are a great place to run, hike and play sports, including baseball and tennis. They also encourage the family to spend time together outdoors doing healthy activities.

The YMCA

This organization is dedicated to helping people stay healthy through gyms and all sorts of classes. YMCAs also have pools, including indoor pools so that you swim all year long. These are also a great place to sign up for classes and join recreational leagues.

Hit the Links

Whether you’re a dedicated golfer or someone who wants to try this sport, you’ll want to make sure there are some golf courses in your neighborhood. You can join a club, which can be expensive, or look for public courses that are run by your town or county.

In addition to getting healthy, staying active through sports is a great way to meet people and make friends in your new neighborhood.