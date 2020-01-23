How to Design an Elegant White Kitchen

From traditional elegance to contemporary cool, here’s how to design a white kitchen.
Go Big on Marble
Marble is perfect for creating sophisticated countertops and backsplashes.
Warm It Up With Wood
Easily warm up the ambiance and create an effortlessly timeless aesthetic.
A Touch of Texture
There are plenty of ways to add texture, like terrazzo floors or exposed white brick walls.
Introduce Accents
A white kitchen doesn’t have to be entirely white. Introducing an accent color is advised to mix it up a little bit.
Maximize Natural Light
Sun exposure will help create a light and airy atmosphere in your kitchen.