What Are the Differences between a Bank and a Credit Union?

Banks work to earn profits for investors. Credit unions are nonprofit institutions owned by their customers.

Both offer checking and savings accounts, loans and mortgages.

Credit unions usually have fewer and lower fees than banks, as well as lower interest rates on loans and higher interest rates on savings accounts.

Credit union customers are generally more satisfied with the service they receive than bank customers are, but some small banks get high customer satisfaction ratings.

Banks typically offer lots of branches and ATMs, online banking and mobile apps.

Research the policies, fees and interest rates at specific institutions to choose the bank or credit union that is right for you.