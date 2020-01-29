Search
Why You Should Shop Around for a Mortgage

Many homebuyers don’t get mortgage quotes from multiple lenders.

Getting several quotes could help you save thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.

Lenders offer different interest rates, fees and mortgage points. Comparison shopping could help you find a good deal and give you leverage to negotiate.

You can request quotes directly from lenders online or by phone, or ask a mortgage broker for help.

Multiple hard inquiries (credit checks performed by lenders) will only impact your credit score once if you request quotes in a short period of time.

Get quotes from several types of companies, including banks, credit unions and online lenders.

