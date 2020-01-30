What Does it Mean if Your Loan Servicer is About to Change?

Mortgage issuers frequently sell or transfer the rights to service mortgages without borrowers’ consent.

This is perfectly legal and has nothing to do with you personally.

Lenders want to free up money to issue new mortgages or earn commissions.

You may receive separate letters from the old and new servicers or one combined notice informing you of the change.

Review the notice to make sure the new servicer has accurate information.

The new mortgage servicer might have different procedures, but the terms of your loan won’t change.

If you’re in the process of modifying or refinancing your mortgage, keep detailed records in case your mortgage servicer changes.